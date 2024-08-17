Kolkata horror: Doctors go on strike but attend emergency services not affected in hospitals in Mysuru

Doctors at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, P.K.T.B. Sanitorium, Multispecialty and Trauma Care Centre, and JSS Hospital in the city went on a 24-hour strike on Saturday.

This followed a call issued by the Indian Medical Academy (IMA) for a nationwide strike to condemn and protest the brutal rape and murder of a PG doctor on night duty at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9.

Consequent to the withdrawal of general services due to the strike the out patients were affected and the OPD at most hospitals was deserted. However, this did not affect the emergency services or the ICU facilities which functioned normally. But there was no elective surgeries.

S.N. Manjunath, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute said that the four Government hospitals treat 1400 to 1600 persons as outpatients daily of whom about 15 per cent tend to get admitted given the seriousness of their illness.

“As there was skeletal staff due to the strike the OPD was affected but patients requiring emergency treatment were admitted,” he added. However, the strike did not affect the UG classes as senior faculty did not take part in it though they were supportive of it. The senior faculty took classes as well as attended to patients’’, said Dr. Manjunath who pointed out that about 250 house surgeons, Interns and PG resident doctors were on strike.

Reacting to the Kolkata incident Dr. Manjunath said that the stringent punishment is being sought to the accused so that it acts as a deterrent against such crimes.

The strike also affected normal services at JSS Medical College and Hospital where about 250 to 300 junior doctors took part in the one-day stir.

Dr. C.P. Madhu, professor and medical superintendent said the hospital receives about 800 outpatients daily and many of them come from distant places. In such cases, a special counter was established to assess their condition, and were treated. But the strike affected the general OPD, he added.

The junior doctors, para medical staff, and nurses took out a rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the authorities. Dr. M.S. Jayanth, president, IMA, Mysuru, said the reluctance at the policy level to acknowledge the violence against doctors and hospitals, has to change.

The IMA Mysuru branch also sought security protocol across all hospitals on par with what exists at airports and wanted that hospitals be declared as safe zones with mandatory security measures like CCTV deployment etc. There is a need to overhaul the working and living conditions of the resident doctors, said the IMA in Mysuru.

Dr. Jayanth said doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession and it was for the authorities to provide for safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses.

Doctors in Kodagu also went on a strike and took out a rally condemning the Kolkata incident and OPD services in the district were affected. A memorandum was submitted to the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraju highlighting the demands of the IMA.

