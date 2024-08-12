GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor’s murder | Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors demands comprehensive safety reforms, NIMHANS begins indefinite protest

KARD has demanded a CBI probe into the rape and murder case, and put forth eight demands to ensure safty of medicos

Updated - August 12, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of doctors protesting against the increase in the number of assault againt the members of their fraternity, in Bengaluru on June 18, 2021.

A file photo of doctors protesting against the increase in the number of assault againt the members of their fraternity, in Bengaluru on June 18, 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Doctors from Karnataka, including the State chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have strongly condemned the heinous rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

While the resident doctors at NIMHANS launched an indefinite protest against the incident on August 12 demanding justice, the Association of Physicians of India sent out posters asking all doctors to wear a black badge in solidarity with the victim, and also urged them to display the message in their clinics.

In a statement released on August 10, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) demanded that the authorities conduct a swift and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. The association has also called for the implementation of comprehensive safety reforms.

The KARD is an association of house surgeons, post-graduates, senior residents and super speciality residents of Government Medical and Dental Colleges in Karnataka.

Among the key demands laid down by KARD is a CBI investigation into the incident, and suspension of any personnel suspected of involvement or negligence until the investigation is complete. The resident doctors’ association is also advocating for strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against violence in medical institutions along with comprehensive mental health services for those affected. It also calls for government oversight to ensure these demands are implemented with regular updates.

The body has also proposed regular, independent security audits to ensure safety, establishment of trained crisis response teams in all medical colleges and legal protection for medical professionals and fast-track violence cases.

