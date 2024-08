Shivamogga

Medical students of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) in Hassan have begun a dharna condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Under the banner of Junior Doctors Association, the students and junior doctors have assembled for the protest. They carry posters with slogans condemning the incident in Kolkata and demanding safety for women.

