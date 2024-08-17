Kolkata case: Doctors, nurses take out protest march

Hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff stayed away from attending outpatient services in both government and private hospitals across the districts of Kittur Karnataka on Saturday in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The protest was held in response to the call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) to strongly condemn the heinous crime against the medical postgraduate and also for seeking protection to doctors and staff at their work place.

In the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Uttar Kannada districts and in the districts of Davanagere and Chitradurga, the OPD services in government and private hospitals remained closed.

The doctors, junior doctors, and paramedical staff took out protest marches in the district and taluk headquarters across the region, demanding capital punishment for perpetrators of the crime.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, the protests were carried out and demonstrations staged before the office of the Deputy Commissioner and tahsildar. Holding placards, doctors, junior doctors, and nurses raised slogans. They also demanded promulgation of stringent laws to ensure protection to doctors and paramedical staff.

Members of AIMSS, AIDYO, and AIDSO took out a protest march in Dharwad condemning the incident. On account of the protest, the OPD services remained closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday. However, measures were taken to ensure that essential services were maintained and casualties were manned.

