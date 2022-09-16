Karnataka

Koli Kabbaliga people seek ST status

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Koli Kabbaliga ST Horata Samiti staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Koli Kabbaliga ST Horata Samiti staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Hundreds of people belonging to the Koli Kabbaliga community took out a protest march from Jagat Circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi demanding Scheduled Caste status.

Agitators under the banner Karnataka Rajya Koli Kabbaliga ST Horata Samiti took off their shirts before beginning the protest march and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Lachappa S. Jamadar, State president of the samiti, said that BJP leaders had been making false promises to the Koli Kabbaliga community for political benefits and for coming to power.

The community has been demanding reservation in the Scheduled Tribe category for the last few decades, the former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur gave false assurances on reservations for the community during the last byelection. The leaders promised to provide the reservation under Schedule Tribe category after coming to power, but they failed to fulfill the election promises.

The agitators warned that if the BJP government failed to fulfil the promises made before coming to power, community people would teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections, they added.


