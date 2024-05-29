GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolhapur woman dies after illegal abortion of female foetus in Bagalkot district

Sonali Kadam underwent the procedure in the hands of Kavita Badannanavar, a former employee of a Government Hospital, in Mahalingpur

Published - May 29, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Bagalkot Police have arrested three people on the charge of causing the death of a 33-year-old woman after an illegal female foeticide.

Sonali Kadam of Kolhapur in Maharashtra underwent a procedure in the hands of Kavita Badannanavar, a former employee of a Government Hospital, in Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district.

Ms. Kadam fainted after the abortion, but her relatives took her back to Maharashtra after some time. She died on the way.

Then, doctors in Kolhapur intimated the police, after they suspected that the victim had undergone an abortion. Maharashtra Police intimated Karnataka Police who followed up the matter.

Ms. Kadam had two daughters and had found out that she was carrying a female foetus for the third time. Under pressure from her husband and in-laws, she had travelled to Mahalingpur for the abortion.

Her relative Vijay Gawali accompanied her. They had chosen Mahalingpur following the recommendation of Maruti Karwad, an agent.

Vijay Gawali, Marut Karwad and Kavita Badannanavar have been arrested. Maharashtra Police helped secure two of the accused.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. Police sources said that there is a similar case pending against Kavita Badannanavar, filed a few years ago.

