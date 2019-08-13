Kolar to host Dalit Sahitya Sammelan from August 17

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat will hold Dalit Sahitya Sammelan, a literary meet dedicated to Dalit literature, on August 17 and 18 in Kolar. L. Hanumanthaiah, Dalit poet and Rajya Sabha member, has been chosen as president of the meet.

The parishat that organises the annual Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, a signature event of the organisation, held its first Mahila Sahitya Sammelan in Chikkamagaluru district earlier this year. “Dalit literature has had an independent identity and warrants a larger debate and hence we decided to hold a dedicated meet,” Manu Baligar, president of the parishat, said. The meet will have dedicated sessions on Dalit lives, poetry and other forms of literature. “In the light of floods, the meet will be low key,” Mr. Baligar said.

In the last five decades, Dalit literature has more or less become part of mainstream Kannada literature, but Dalit lives are yet to be brought into the mainstream and it is in this paradoxical situation that the literary meet is being held, said Dr. Hanumanthaiah.