Kolar imbroglio: Srinivas Prasad ridicules Siddaramaiah’s ’plight’

March 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP, on Monday, March 20, took potshots at his political bet noire and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ridiculed him on the grounds that he was unable to find a constituency for himself.

Srinivas Prasad was a close aide of Mr. Siddaramaiah and was a minister in the latter’s cabinet. However, he was dropped during the cabinet expansion in 2016 and their relationship soured with Mr. Prasad quitting the Congress and joining BJP.

Speaking to media persons at Yelandur in Chamarajanagar district, Mr. Prasad said the plight of Mr. Siddaramaiah was pitiable as he has not constituency to claim for himself.

In reply to a question on the possibility of Mr. Siddaramaiah contesting from Varuna after being instructed by the party high command against contesting from Kolar, Mr. Prasad remarked that Siddaramaiah is a seasoned politician and a great leader but who has no constituency of his own. ‘’He was a minister who went on to become the Chief Minister and is now, the Leader of the Opposition. Yet, he cannot find a constituency for himself despite being in politics for so many years,’’ said Mr. Prasad.

‘’He lost with a margin of 36,000 votes in Chamundeshwari and won with a narrow margin of 1,500 votes in Badami and his plight is miserable,’’ added Mr. Prasad.

Siddaramaiah’s name should figure in the first list but he is yet to find a safe constituency for himself and will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek his advice, he said.

Mr. Prasad also refuted speculations of dissidence in BJP and the speculations surrounding the future plan of Chamarajanagar District in-charge Minister V. Somanna and said that was a closed chapter. ‘’There was a discussion with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah and Mr. Somanna has been vested with the responsibility of steering the BJP in Chamarajanagar district,’’ he added.

Senior leaders will discuss and identify suitable candidates to be fielded for elections and the BJP will win all the four Assembly segments in the district, Mr. Prasad claimed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Somanna who spoke to media persons in Kollegal, rubbished speculations that he was set to join the Congress and said it was a closed chapter. ‘’The issue had never entered my mind though the media kept speculating about it for two months. I am a straightforward politician and I have nothing to say on the issue,’’ he added.

When questioned whether he would contest from any where in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Somanna said he was familiar with many constituencies in the State and though Chamarajanagar was dear to him, the final decision would be taken by the party.