The Central Government has promised compensation at four times the value of the land after farmers in Kolar district of Karnataka, who depend on agriculture and horticulture, expressed concerns about losing their fertile land to the 435-km Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail (HSR) project.

Recently, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and the Deputy Commissioner’s office conducted a public consultation with farmers in Kolar regarding the project. The project aims to link three cities and will run approximately 70 km through Kolar district. A survey has already been carried out, and the district administration has engaged in discussions with farmers whose land comes in the proposed railway corridor.

Krishnappa A., a farmer, said, “We were initially worried that the project would take away our livelihood. However, the government of India has promised compensation at the rate of four times the value of our land. Hence, we are relieved.”

According to officials, the Central Government will be providing compensation to farmers at four times the value of their land. Kolar Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha said, “If any building is on the proposed route, in addition to land compensation, the government will provide extra compensation for the structure.”

Prasanna Kumar, a farmer in Kolar, said, “Despite the good compensation, the fact remains that our main livelihood is gone. We have urged the government to provide jobs for our children, either in the railways or in the private sector, which may see growth after the HSR is completed.”

Proposed alignment & journey time

The proposed alignment for the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru HSR corridor is expected to include nine stations:

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Poonamallee (Tamil Nadu) Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) Bangarpet (Karnataka) Bengaluru (Karnataka) Channapatna (Karnataka) Mandya (Karnataka) Mysuru (Karnataka)

“A survey has been completed for the project. Studies on the environmental and social impact were carried out. Based on the survey findings, we had discussions with farmers. The tracks will primarily be constructed as bridges and tunnels, avoiding ground-level placement,” Mr. Pasha said.

Mr. Pasha said that a 17-metre (55 feet) wide strip of land will be acquired in the areas where the corridor will pass.

At present, the quickest train journey from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru is offered by the Vande Bharat Express at 6 hours and 30 minutes. In contrast, the High-Speed Rail (HSR) is expected to reduce travel time to 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Officials claim that the HSR trains will run at an average speed of around 250 kmph and will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 350 kmph, and each train will be able to accommodate 750 passengers.