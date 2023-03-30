Kolar farmers launch online mango delivery portal

March 30, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kolar Mangoes, in association with the Department of Posts, launched a hassle-free, door-to-door mango delivery service at the Bengaluru General post office on Thursday. The website, run by brothers Chandra Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy, is based in Srinivaspura, Kolar district, one of the highest producers of mango.

“In Srinivaspura, we produce over 1,000-3,000 tonnes of mango in one day during the season,” said Chandra Reddy, president of the Kolar District Mango Growers and Marketing Association. Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. (KSMDMCL) started Karisiri, a door-to-door mango delivery service during the lockdown in 2020, he said. “Over the years, we farmers became more aware of the business. We decided to start our own company,” he added.

According to him, the main difference between Karisiri and Kolar Mangoes is that Karisiri only begins operating when there is a high yield. “They wait till they start getting 1,000-2,000 orders per day, but we make deliveries even when we get only 10 orders a day,” Mr. Chandra said. Additionally, Mr. Chandra assured customers that Kolar Mangoes would reimburse or replace any boxes of mangoes that were spoiled or damaged.

Mr. Bhaskar said they currently have about six different varieties of fruit such as Alphonso, Banganapalle, Imam Pasand, Senthoora, Kesar, Mallika, and Penish. “We will have about 22 varieties in the coming months,” he said. The cost of the mangoes differs based on the variety, at a starting price of ₹150 per kg and each box contains about three kgs.

Kolar Mangoes also source their mangoes from the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “The Mango Board wanted to wait for the production of all the farmers to be ready, but we wanted to start early,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Although they officially launched their website only two days ago, they have already received over 10 orders. “There is not much profit unless we start getting bulk orders. We care more about the quality of the mango and customer satisfaction than the profit right now,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Orders can be placed at www.kolarmangoes.com . The delivery period for each order is about 2-3 days.