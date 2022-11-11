Kolar Congress leaders hold meeting about Siddaramaiah contesting from constituency

A section of Congress leaders in Kolar held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the possibility of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting the 2023 elections from Kolar. Former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar among others participated in the meeting in which it was argued by leaders that Kolar was a “safe seat” for Mr. Siddaramaiah. However, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa was not in the meeting.