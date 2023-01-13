ADVERTISEMENT

Kolar Assembly seat was sold to Siddaramaiah, alleges BJP leader Ravikumar

January 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary Ravikumar releasing an audio recording of Kolar MLA K. Srinivas Gowda at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“The Congress seat for Kolar Assembly Constituency was for open sale, and Congress leader Siddaramaiah purchased it. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar should reveal the price fixed for the constituency,” BJP State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar alleged.

Reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s decision to contest the 2023 Assembly election from Kolar constituency, Mr. Ravikumar alleged that K. Srinivas Gowda, Kolar MLA, had sold his seat to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Releasing a audio recording at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Ravikumar said Mr. Gowda has not sacrificed his seat to Mr. Siddaramaiah as he claimed, but he had asked him to clear loan dues of ₹17.5 crore borrowed during the last Assembly elections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah won the last polls from Badami Assembly constituency with a thin margin of 1,600 votes. Fearing an electoral setback in Badami constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah is now eyeing Kolar constituency, Mr. Ravikumar alleged.

Criticising the Congress leaders for misleading people with the declaration of waiving charges for power consumption up to 200 units, Mr. Ravikumar termed it as ‘political stunt”, and alleged that the Congress pushed country into dark age in the last six decades.  

Bus yatra suffers ‘flat tyre’

Criticising the Congress bus yatra, Mr. Ravikumar said that the Congress had impeded the development of the State for years and now it was organising yatras in the hope of coming to power. The Congress bus yatra suffers a “flat tyre”, he added.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Siddaramaiah for accusing the government of indulging in 40% corruption, Mr. Ravikumar said that it is Congress leaders who created the percentage culture, listing out some of the irregularities in road construction tenders during the then Siddaramaiah-led government, a road construction contract of 9.47 km was awarded for ₹75 crore in Bengaluru, later the tender estimation was increased to ₹115 crore, which clearly shows that it was a corruption of 53% commission, he alleged. In another road works tender, the estimated cost for constructing 7.58 km road was ₹58 crore and it was later revised to ₹86 crore, he alleged that it was 47% commission.

