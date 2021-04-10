Kodihalli taken into custody

HUBBALLI

10 April 2021 13:54 IST

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the agitation by State transport corporation employees, was taken into custody by the police in Belagavi on Saturday.

Mr. Chandrashekar was in Belagavi to participate in a meeting of transport employees to discuss the next course of action. He was taken into custody while he was proceeding to the meeting venue from the hotel where he was staying.

Further details are awaited.