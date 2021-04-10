KarnatakaHUBBALLI 10 April 2021 13:54 IST
Comments
Kodihalli taken into custody
Updated: 10 April 2021 14:14 IST
Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the agitation by State transport corporation employees, was taken into custody by the police in Belagavi on Saturday.
Mr. Chandrashekar was in Belagavi to participate in a meeting of transport employees to discuss the next course of action. He was taken into custody while he was proceeding to the meeting venue from the hotel where he was staying.
Further details are awaited.
More In Karnataka
Read more...