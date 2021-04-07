Kodihalli creating anarchy: C.T. Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi has alleged that Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar was creating anarchy in the state by calling for KSRTC employees’ strike.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said creating anarchy could be easy. But that would not be the quality of a leader. “All these days he was a farmers’ leader. Now, he has become a labour leader”, he commented.

The Centre had passed three laws in favour of farmers. But, Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar termed it anti-farmer laws. “These are the people who wanted opportunities for farmers to sell their produces anywhere. When the opportunity was given through a law, they are opposing it”, he said.

Further, he said the transport employees should withdraw the protest and give one month’s time to the government to deliberate on their demands.