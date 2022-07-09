Kodihalli Chandrashekar removed from president’s post of KSRTC employees league

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League has ousted farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar from its honorary president’s post. In a press release on Saturday, the employees league stated that office-bearers had taken a decision to remove Mr. Chandrashekar from the post and barred him from attending any of the league’s activities in future.

Chandrashekar R., president of the league, told The Hindu that Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekar was facing accusation of dealings following a sting by a television channel and that is the reason for his removal.

In April 2021, under the leadership of Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the league went on a 15-day bus strike across the State demanding the State government to give better pay for Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees, among other demands. Hundreds of the employees of the corporations were dismissed or suspended from service for taking part in the strike by the management of RTCs.

The release states that the league will hold a mega rally of RTC employees in Davangere on July 15. The league has demanded the State government to give pay packages to the employees on a par with the government employees and withdraw dismissal cases against employees for taking part in the strike. Other demands include withdrawal of police complaints filed during strike against employees and their families and conducting elections to employee unions.