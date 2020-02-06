Kodi Mutt seer prophesies no problems for State govt.

Seer of Kodi Mutt, Shivanand Shivayogi Rajendra Swami, known for his predictions, has prophesied that the present BJP government will complete its term without any hurdles.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, the seer said that according to his predictions, there would be no serious issue in the State politics.

The seer added that the problem in State politics would be sorted out soon and there would be no problem for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa even if any leader was bent on getting a ministerial berth.

“The State government will function smoothly till Udagi. I will let you know what will happen after that,” he said.

More rains

Forecasting more rains in the next rainy season, the seer said more fire- and rain-related mishaps were bound to occur. There would also be a threat of the spread of new diseases, he said.

On the construction of Ram Temple, the seer said that constructing the temple at Ayodhya was the duty of the ruling king and an aspiration of the majority.