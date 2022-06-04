Kodava Heritage Centre may be ready by December: Ranjan

Tourism and Jungle Lodges officials inspect the site of construction near Madikeri

·

The Kodava Heritage Centre coming up near the Golf Course in Madikeri is expected to be ready by the end of December.

A project of the Department of Tourism, the centre has so far received a sum of ₹2.86 crore out of ₹3.33 crore that was sanctioned for the project. The government is yet to release the remaining amount of ₹47 lakh for the completion of the facility.

“In order to expedite the project works, efforts will be made to bring Tourism Minister Anand Singh to the district for reviewing the project and also get the remaining funds released soon,” said Appachu Ranjan, MLA.

Mr. Ranjan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish, Tourism Department Director T. Venkatesh, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Project Manager Manoj Kumar and Tourism Deputy Director Yatish Ullal, inspected the site of construction and reviewed the works.

The MLA told the people in charge of the works to stick to the original plan of the centre and complete the remaining works at the earliest.

“A water body and viewpoint, open air theatre, road to the heritage centre, retaining wall, and entrance arch, parking and other works are remaining. These works need at least ₹2.50 crore,” said PWD Executive Engineer Nagaraj.

In response to the MLA, Mr. Venkatesh said he would bring to the notice of the Tourism Minister the status of Kodava Heritage Centre and get the things done for its completion.

The Deputy Commissioner brought to the notice of the Tourism Director the works that are necessary to be taken up in the district for tourism development.