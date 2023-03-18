ADVERTISEMENT

Kodava Development Corporation to be notified soon, says CM

March 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the inauguration of the Kodava family hockey festival at Napoklu in Kodagu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Napoklu on Saturday that the government was committed to the welfare and growth of Kodava community and the Kodava Community Development Corporation would be notified soon.

He was speaking after inauguration of the Kodava Hockey Festival entailing participation by various families of the community.

Mr. Bommai said this has been a long-pending demand from the community and steps would be taken to realise it. Descrbing the hockey festival as unique, Mr. Bommai said perhaps it is the only tournament or festival in the world where sport is being harnessed to strengthen family and community relationship.

The tournament being organised by families for families is a unique concept and is special because it is being held at a time when cultural values with emphasis on family relationship were being eroded, said Mr. Bommai.

The hockey festival is being held from March 18 to April 9 and more than 300 families or teams have registered for it. This is the 23rd edition of the event which had a four-year break from 2018 onwards owing to natural calamities in the district followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s edition is being conducted by the Appachettolanda family in association with the Kodava Hockey Academy. The idea of a family tournament to bring together different Kodava families was conceived by late Pandanda Kuttappa and the first edition was held in 1997 and has since then grown in to a major event.

