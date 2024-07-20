GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodava community urges BMRCL to honour Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa by naming metro station after him

Published - July 20, 2024 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The Kodava Samaja emphasised that naming a Namma Metro station near Kamaraj Road after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa would be a fitting tribute, given its proximity to the army land and the Cariappa Memorial park.

The Kodava Samaja emphasised that naming a Namma Metro station near Kamaraj Road after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa would be a fitting tribute, given its proximity to the army land and the Cariappa Memorial park.

In a move to honour one of India’s distinguished military leaders, members of the Kodava Samaja met with Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), on Friday and submitted a formal request to name one of the city’s metro stations after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Field Marshal Cariappa was a native of Kodagu and from the Kodava community. Speaking to The Hindu, Kodava Samaja secretary Vivek Muthanna said: “We have been urging the government to name a metro station after Field Marshal Cariappa to honour him. We had submitted a representation to BMRCL a year ago and now we have requested that an upcoming station near Kamaraj Road on the Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, be named after him. This line is slated to open by mid-2025.”

The Kodava Samaja emphasised that a station near Kamaraj Road would be a fitting tribute, given its proximity to the army land and the Cariappa Memorial park.

In addition to their plea to BMRCL, the Kodava community has also appealed to the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah, president of Karnataka Kodava Sahithya Academy, said: “I had written to Mr. Siddaramaiah to name a metro station, especially the Challaghatta metro station, after Field Marshal Cariappa since this station is the first while entering the city from Mysuru and Kodagu side. His contributions to the Indian Army and the country are immense. Coming from a small community in Karnataka, he has achieved a great deal and brought honour to our State. Naming a metro station after him would ensure that his legacy is remembered.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao said that they will look into the representation. 

