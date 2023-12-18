GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodava community celebrates unique gun carnival ‘Thok Namme’ 

December 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

On Monday, hundreds of Kodavas in the Kodagu district came together for a unique get together called “Thok Namme” (Gun Carnival), emphasising the cultural significance of the gun in their tradition.

On the occasion of the United Nations World Minorities Rights Day, the Codava National Council (CNC) organised the 14th Annual Public Gun Carnival in the district. Kodavas, during their festivals, engage in the worship of firearms.

Speaking to The Hindu, CNC president Nandineravanda U. Nachappa said, “This is the only such gun carnival in the country, observed annually by members of the Kodava community. It aims to raise awareness about the legislative rights of Kodavas to possess a gun.” The gun carnival event included a collective gun worship ceremony during which guns were adorned with flowers and worshiped. Subsequently, shooting competitions were organized for children, women, and men.

Women from the community enthusiastically took part in the event, showcasing their shooting skills by hitting a coconut hung several yards away. Speaking to The Hindu, Kaliyanda Meena Prakash said, “Equality between men and women is a cherished aspect of our community. Kodava women actively participate in various shooting competitions held throughout the district. Our goal is to train and pass on shooting skills to the younger generation.”

“The guns have a prominent position in the lives of Kodava Kshatra tribals and are being worshiped at the Nellakkiyadi, which is an important place for the tribals,” Mr. Nachappa explained. Senior Congress leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad, and Virajpet MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor A.S. Ponnanna participated at the event.

