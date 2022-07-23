Kodagu’s slush sports festival evokes warm response

Many take part in programme despite intermittent drizzle

Providing a reprieve from the stress and strain of a vigorous monsoon which tends to wreak havoc in Kodagu, was the slush field sports conducted by the district administration, on Saturday.

The monsoon in Kodagu tends to conjure up images of flood and landslips. But with the rains abating, the people put their worries behind to take time off and participate in the 30 th State-level slush field sports organised at Kaggodlu village in Madikeri taluk.

It was conducted by the Kodagu district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and inaugurated by Appachu Ranjan, MLA. He recalled that in earlier days, every farmer or landlord in Kodagu used to take part in slush sports after sowing and it helped bring the community together and strengthened bond.

The competition drew people from different parts of the district who braved the intermittent drizzle and encouraged the participants who were drenched in muddy water and slush and gave a display of their prowess in different games. The festival was open to boys and girls as also men and women and included 50 metrerace, 200 metre race, 400 metre race , throwball, volleyball, tug-of-war etc.