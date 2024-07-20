Kodagu’s Karadigodu village faces recurrent floods

Karadigodu village in Kodagu has been facing recurrent floods and this year is no exception. The residents have been urging the government to permanently relocate them so that the ordeal they face every year ends.

When Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju visited the village, the residents apprised him about their problems and sought a permanent solution. The Minister was accompanied by Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister’s legal adviser A.S. Ponnanna.

“Life has become miserable because of floods almost every year. Provide houses and relocate us from the village,” the residents appealed. Karadigodu has around 70 families living on the river bank.

After visiting the residents at the relief camp, the Minister said he would look into their appeal, discussing steps to be taken for permanent relocation of the village. A decision on the relocation will be taken as 10 acres of land has been set aside at Maldare, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja was present.

