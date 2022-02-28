Kodagu woman breathes sigh of relief as daughter reaches Hungarian border safely

Amidst the escalating war situation in Ukraine, a female student from Kiev has managed to board a train from the capital and reach Ukraine-Hungary border, bringing great relief to her parents at Ammathi Hosur in Virajpet, who are desperate to see their daughter, M.P. Nirmala, a 5 th year medical student at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kiev.

“She called us today and told us that she had reached the Hungarian border from Lviv railway station. She said she is safe and awaiting clearances to cross the border for evacuation. This message brought us a big relief as we spent sleepless nights worried about her safety. Now that she has reached the border where there is no tension, we hope to see her home soon,” said her mother Rajani.

She, her husband and son were glued to television for updates after the Russian forces targeted Kiev. “My daughter lived on the ground floor of a flat with a Kerala student. Four more students joined them as they found their place safe. The flat residents helped them. They somehow managed to reach the Kiev railway station and boarded a train to Lviv, after being told by the Embassy. We are praying that she gets evacuated soon and reaches home safely as we are anxious to see her,” the mother said.

Rajani wants Nirmala to complete her medical education as one and half years are now left for her to receive the degree. “Her education is important for us besides her safety. Now that she is in her fifth year, we wish she finishes her degree. She can go back after the situation becomes normal. We wish she completes the course taking all safety precautions,” she said, explaining the hard work put in by her daughter.

M.B. Pradeep from Betoli village in Virajpet taluk is another anxious parent whose daughter is stuck at Sumy in war-torn Ukraine. A father of two daughters, Pradeep is hoping that his daughter Shreya Pradeep, who went to Ukraine just three months ago to pursue medical education, returns at the earliest.

“My daughter is stuck along with 23 students from U.P., Bihar, Kerala and other states. They are said to be safe as they have sheltered on the Sumy State University campus. We took loans from banks and sent her to Ukraine. We had not imagined that she would face this crisis within three months of her journey. Her safety is our priority,” he said.

The parent is slightly relieved as his daughter told him she is fine and safe. “Whenever we get a call, we get ourselves evacuated from this place. She calls us frequently to keep us calm,” said Pradeep, adding that armed guards accompany stranded students when they go out in the campus to purchase essentials in two shops located in the same campus.

“We were upset as we did not hear anything from her a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. We were told that her phone’s battery had drained due to a power outage. Thereafter, she keeps us updated. My family are hoping to see her soon,” said Pradeep, who runs a shop.