Karnataka

Kodagu tourist sites’ reopening put off

Only registered homestays allowed to operate; hotels, resorts told to maintain records on guests with details of travel history, info on whether they had been quarantined

Tourist sites in Kodagu may take a few more days to reopen as the district administration has not taken any decision on their restart and is expected to seek a communication from the government.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, after chairing a meeting with the stakeholders of the tourism sector in Madikeri on Monday, said a decision on throwing open the destinations such as Raja Seat would be taken soon.

At the meeting, the stakeholders sought to know when the places of tourist importance are expected to be reopened since they depend on tourist footfall for their business. They cited the reopening of tourist spots in Mysuru.

The meeting largely focused on the SOPs issued to the hotels, restaurants, resorts and homestays and they had been directed to strictly enforce the guidelines. With no separate guidelines on the reopening of tourist sites, the district administration was awaiting a directive.

The homestays that are registered with the Tourism Department were being allowed to operate while the unregistered ones had been asked to comply with the rules for resuming business.

“Unregistered home stays cannot resume operations. Only 838 homestays can open in Kodagu, including 438 that are awaiting approval,” sources in the Tourism Department said.

The hospitality sector had been asked to keep complete records of tourists who check-in, including their travel history, whether they had been tested positive in the past, and quarantine details.

