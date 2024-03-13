GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodagu tourism, news portal relaunched and merged with other portals

March 13, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kodagu’s tourism and news portal www.coorgtourisminfo.com has been relaunched by merging other portals including recipes, homestays, jewellery, and books for easy navigation across segments.

A statement from journalist and author P.T. Bopanna, who started the portal in 2005, said his aim was to provide all information relating to Coorg (Kodagu) under one roof. The integrated site will have sections that will include tourist spots and homestays in Coorg, Kodava culture, origin of Kodavas, history, jewellery, festival, Jamma lands, gun rights, books, blogs, and videos on Coorg and the Kodavas, the statement said.

There is a section devoted to Kodava rituals relating to birth, wedding and death for ready reference. The list of homestays has been given area-wise with contact details along with the list of government approved homestays. A section of ‘Coorg experiences’ will describe the first hand experiences of travellers, who have visited the major tourist spots in Coorg.

The videos cover not only the major tourist spots, but also a Kodava wedding, Kodava festivals, Kodava family hockey tournament, Kodava folk dances, jewellery of Kodavas and a step by step guide on how to drape the sari in Kodava style.

