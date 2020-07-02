Kodagu tops State in testing

Kodagu has topped the State in COVID-19 testing per million population in the last 10 days.

The district did 4,539 tests per million population, which is higher than Bengaluru urban and Mysuru that reported surge in cases over the last few days.

Kodagu was free from the virus for a long time after the first case was reported on March 19. The district administration’s efforts in keeping Kodagu safe from COVID-19 for 28 days were hailed by the Union Health Ministry. However, cases rose since June-end.

After Kodagu, Kalaburagi is the second district with 4,478 tests per million population and Bengaluru urban with 4,091 tests in the last 10 days, according to statistics provided by the State COVID-19 war room.

Mysuru, which had once topped the State in testing, is now testing 1,605 per million and Chamarajnagar is at 1,289 tests per million. Till recently, Chamarajnagar was the only district in the State which was free from COVID-19 and was described as “evergreen” district for keeping its population secure from the contagion for such a long time. Today, the cases have spiked there too and have crossed 50-mark, forcing the administration to bring in various measures to contain the infection rate.

Tests per million in other districts are – Yadgir 2,889; Ramanagaram 2,715; Davangere 2,704; Chikkamagaluru 1,837; Dakshina Kannada 1,740; Ballari 1,228; Mandya 1,141, and Hassan 897.