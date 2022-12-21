Kodagu to host honey festival on Dec. 24, 25

December 21, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

·

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodagu has emerged as one of the major producers of honey in the State with about 500 tonnes of honey produced every year. The district has 12,897 bee keepers engaged in honey bee farming with 60,500 bee boxes.

In order to promote honey bee farming, bringing farmers, scientists, department officers and the societies engaged in honey production, Kodagu is hosting the Honey Festival on December 24 and 25. Beekeepers, beekeeping societies from Kodagu and firms engaged in honey production will participate.

Besides Kodagu, people into honey bee farming from neighboring districts too are expected to participate in the festival which will be held at Raja Seat in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner B C Satish told a press conference in Madikeri on Wednesday that the festival will be organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Horticulture, Forestry College, Ponnampet and beekeepers’ associations.

Kodagu is known for honey farming and the idea behind the festival is to promote honey bee farming, he said.

The festival has been timed keeping in view Christmas holidays and the New Year season. The honey festival is expected to receive a good response since a lot of tourists will be visiting Kodagu this season.

The deputy commissioner said the wine festival and the flower show will also be hosted at the Raja Seat in the coming days.

Horticulture Deputy Director Pramod said 20 honey bee farming cooperative societies have expressed their interest to participate in the event. Honey beekeepers from Sullia, Puttur and other places are also participating in the festival, putting up stalls for selling genuine honey. “The beekeepers from all places will be accommodated at the festival,” he said.