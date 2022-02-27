Kodagu student returns home from war-hit Ukraine

A student from Kodagu who was stranded in Ukraine is among the scores of Indians who were airlifted by the Indian Government on Sunday.

The student Ms. Sheetal Sampath who was pursuing her MBBS in Ukraine reached Mumbai on Sunday and arrangements were made for her onward flight to Bengaluru, according to her guardian Naveen Thimmaya.

He said a communique from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Ukraine was sent to him in this regard. Sheetal’s father is in Qatar while her mother and relatives are in Gonikoppal hence Mr. Thimmaya coordinated with the officials for the evacuation of Ms. Sheetal.