Kodagu: SSLC exam in peak monsoon

MYSURU

16 July 2021 16:32 IST

Kodagu is gearing up for the challenge of holding the SSLC examination amidst peak monsoon.

It is for the second time the exam is being conducted during the season in the district, which is known for recording heavy to very heavy rains. Incessant rains have been lashing the district since past two days.

The examination centres had been carefully chosen for the convenient accessibility of students. Old school buildings have been avoided.

As many as 6,900 students are appearing for the exam in 41 centres. Transportation is being arranged for students belonging to remote villages and hilly areas.

The exam is usually completed in March-April, ahead of monsoon. However, the pandemic delayed it last year and this year too.

Like last year, arrangements are being made for students belonging to places known to receive heavy rain across the district to stay in government-run hostels.

“All departments have extended cooperation and we are confident of conducting the exam without any hurdles complying with all guidelines for the safety of students,” said DDPI Sridharan.