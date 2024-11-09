Kodagu SP warns against spread of fake news after woman complains of threat from ‘Waqf Board’

After the police investigation into a complaint from a woman that two unidentified persons asked her to vacate her house in Mullusoge village in Kushalnagar claiming the property belonged to the ‘Waqf Board’, the Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan has issued a warning against the spread of fake news.

In a statement, the Kodagu SP warned that stringent action will be taken against persons spreading fake news with a view to disturb communal harmony in society.

He said the Kodagu district police had taken note of a social media post on a letter written by one Pucchimada Renuka Uthappa to the Kodava Samaja that complained about an alleged visit of two unidentified men to her house in Mullusoge village on November 6 asking her to vacate the property as it belonged to the Waqf Board while also claiming that 15 men were waiting outside to evict her.

Though no complaint regarding the alleged incident was received by either the local police station or the office of Superintendent of Kodagu district police, the police took up the matter suo moto and sent Police Sub Inspector of Kushalnagar Town Police station H.T. Geetha to Ms. Uthappa’s house in Bengaluru to gather information and register an FIR.

Sharing the details of the investigation so far, the SP said the property in Mullusoge village mentioned in the complaint was a private property that did not belong to Waqf Board. Neither had any persons from the board visited the property nor had it issued any notice, he said. Furthermore, police inquiries with the neighbours in Mullusoge village did not show that 15 men had come near the house.

Though Ms. Uthappa had claimed that she received threat calls on October 29 and 30, the police, upon examination of her mobile phone records, said that she had received no such calls.

With regard to the visit of two persons to her house, Mr. Ramarajan said the police investigation was under way to determine the reason for their visit.

While issuing a warning against persons responsible for spreading fake news on social media, disturbing social harmony and posing a threat to law and order situation, Mr. Ramarajan also called upon people to contact the local police station or the emergency number 112 if any unidentified person threatens them by claiming to be from any government department.

The police also assured to keep the identify of persons providing information about illegal activities confidential.

