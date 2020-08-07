Kodagu: search operation for missing persons hindered by poor weather

MYSURU

07 August 2020 11:18 IST

Road blocks, heavy downpour come in the way of NDRF, police personnel

The search operation to trace five persons missing since Thursday following a major landslide in the Brahamagiri Hills in Kodagu has been hampered due to bad weather conditions.

Though a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the local police is inching its way to Bhagamandala, officials in the district administration confirmed that the mission has not made much headway owing to road blocks and continuing downpour in the area.

The district in-charge Minister V. Somanna is expected to visit the spot later in the day to take stock of the situation, but the approach road connecting Madikeri and Bhagamandala is blocked as a bridge is inundated by the overflowing Cauvery.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has informed that there were 30 landslips of minor nature due to the continuing rainfall.

About 20 families have been relocated to a make-shift relief centre opened at Government Higher Primary School in Virajpet while another school at Chikkpete - also in Virajpet - has been identified for conversion into a relief centre. Mr. Somanna said people living in areas close to Ayyappa Betta will be relocated as the risk of a landslip was high given the torrential rains lashing the region. Similarly, arrangements will be made to relocate people of Karadigodu village.

In the adjoining Mysuru district the inflow into Kabini reservoir has increased to 45,612 cusecs and the outflow reached 50,000 cusecs at 8.30 a.m. on Friday and to 60,000 cusecs at 10.30 a.m.