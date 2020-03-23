Kodagu: Samples in four cases test negative for COVID-19

The samples of four suspected cases reported from Kodagu have tested negative for COVID-19.

With strict directive to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days, the four persons have been discharged from the district hospital’s isolation ward, according to the district administration.

The swab samples of 20 persons who came in contact with the person tested positive for COVID-19 recently and another person, whose contact was traced now, had been sent for the lab tests.

Meanwhile, a decision was taken to set up a COVID-19 task force in each gram panchayat. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, who briefed the district-level officials on the steps to be taken to contain the infection.

The BPL families will get their monthly ration at their doorsteps without any biometric impression and the beneficiaries need not panic and assemble in groups for the groceries, she said.

She said there is no bar on the sale of essential goods such as groceries, vegetables and fruits during the lockdown. Other than this, all other curbs will be in force until March 31 and there won’t be any relaxation whatsoever for doing other businesses, she said.

She said 248 people who returned from abroad are in home quarantine and they should not venture out in any circumstances. The officials should ensure this, she added.

She told the officials to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government on the lockdown.

Superintendent of Police Suman D. Pennekar said 13 checkposts had been set up and the government’s directives on screening were being followed strictly.