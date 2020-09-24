Kodagu roads: ZP seeks ₹20-cr. grant for repair

MYSURU

24 September 2020 17:28 IST

Public criticism forces ZP to seek government’s help to deal with the situation resulting from bad roads

The members of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat have met Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa and urged him to release a sum of ₹20 crore for urgent repair of roads that have become unmotorable following heavy rains over the last three years.

Kodagu had witnessed widespread floods and landslides three years in a row, resulting in extensive damage to the road infrastructure and causing hardships to the local people. The bad roads have led to resentment against the elected representatives, especially the members of the Zilla Panchayat whom the public are blaming for the apathy.

Advertising

Advertising

The public have been resorting to novel protests across the district demanding immediate repair and asphalting of damaged roads. There have been instances of public planting saplings on the potholed roads to vent their ire.

A delegation from the Kodagu ZP led by president Harish met Mr. Eshwarappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday and apprised him of the condition of roads besides the urgency for releasing funds for their repair and asphalting.

In a letter to Mr. Eshwarappa, Mr. Harish said tourists had been sharing messages and photos on the poor condition of roads in Kodagu on various social media platforms.

He sought an immediate grant of ₹20 crore for improving the condition of roads.