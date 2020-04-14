Karnataka

Kodagu resort sealed for hosting tourists during lockdown

A resort in Kodagu was sealed and its licence was suspended after it was found hosting tourists allegedly in violation of the lockdown norms.

The Executive Officer of Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat, in an order issued on Monday, suspended till further notice the licence of the luxury resort situated at Tondur village in 7th Hoskote Gram Panchayat limits.

The alleged violation came to light after five tourists were found going around the area in an open vehicle on Sunday. The tourists have also been booked by the Kodagu police for violating the lockdown.

The authorities said the resort had violated the ban orders issued by Kodagu district administration against providing any accommodation to tourists to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

