Kodagu rains: 6 persons stranded in flood waters rescued in Virajpet

Six persons stranded in flood waters in a village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka were rescued on July 30.

On July 30, fire and emergency service received a call around 7.40 a.m. seeking assistance to rescue six persons at Kakotupurambu village in Virajpet taluk. Rescue teams reached the spot using boats and shifted all the six persons to a safer location.

The district has been battered by incessant rains since the last 10 days. Cauvery river and other rivulets were overflowing at many places. With the Indian Meteorological Department declaring a red alert for Kodagu for the next 48 hours, there is no likelihood of respite for at least two days.

Many roads in the district have been flooded. At Chiriyaparambu, water was flowing 4 feet above the road, which has affected movement of vehicles.

A family in Kuttandi village in Ponnampet taluk was shifted as their house was on the verge of collapse due to extensive damage following rains. At Tannimani village in Bhagamandala hobli, the roof of a house caved in. Similar reports have emerged from Emmemadu village as well.

The embankments of a lake in Doddatturu village in Kushalnagar hobli has weakened. Senior revenue officials visited the spot to apprise themselves of the extent of damage.

Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk, where the Cauvery river originates, received 245 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on July 30. The rainfall was uniform and widespread across Kodagu district.

Sampaje received 185.5 mm of rains. Other places that recorded heavy rains were Napoklu (177.8 mm), Ammati (107.5), Shanthalli (165), Kudlipet (90), Ponnampet (149), Hudikeri (147.3), Srimangala (136.4), Balale (80) and Suntikoppa (62 mm) during the same period.

The inflow into the Harangi reservoir at Kushalnagar was 12,960 cusecs and the outflow was 27,500 cusecs, all of which will shore up the rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir downstream.

The inflow into the KRS is at the rate of 38,977 cusecs and the outflow is 55,659 cusecs. The inflow into Kabini reservoir was 30,825 cusecs and the outflow was 24,667 cusecs at noon on July 30.

