Kodagu rain: Minister sets ‘zero casualty’ target

Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju on Saturday set a “zero casualty” target to the officials in Kodagu, advising all necessary precautions to be taken to prevent casualties of residents and tourists in the district during monsoon.

“Ensure there are no casualties during the monsoon in Kodagu. Take necessary steps accordingly and prevent human deaths because of heavy rains and rain-related incidents,” the Minister said while chairing the progress review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri.

In the past, there have been reports of human casualties during rains in Kodagu. This year, the district administration has to take steps and tackle any crisis situation, taking all precautions well in advance. It has to handle the situation effectively and prevent loss of life. Preparedness has to be in place even as the NDRF team is already camping in the district to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations in the event of floods and landslides due to heavy rains, the Minister told the meeting.

The Minister said the 33-member NDRF team that is camping in Kodagu in view of monsoon already conducted mock drills.

He said the deputy commissioner must ensure preparedness with the list of places that are at risk of rain damage and share it with the NDRF team so that the entire administration is geared up to tackle rain emergencies.

He said there has been normal rains from January to June. There is a prediction of good rains in July. The officials need to be prepared to face any crisis arising out of heavy rains. Taluk-wise task forces have to be constituted with men and machinery ready and take up rescue and relief operations along with the NDRF in the event of rain related incidents.

At waterfalls

Importantly, tourists should not end up in risk situations during monsoon. Steps should be taken so that tourists are prevented from getting into overflowing rivers, he said, while citing the recent tragedy at Lonavala in Maharashtra where an entire was caught in a flood situation and met the watery grave. Such incidents should not happen in Kodagu which is also home to many waterfalls that come alive in monsoon.

Tourists should be stopped from getting into waters in monsoon to prevent drowning incidents as a lot of tourists come to the district to experience monsoon tourism.

The district administration must take steps to deploy safety precautions at the waterfalls and rivers.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Legal advisor to Chief Minister and MLA A.S. Ponnanna, MLA Mantar Gowda and others were present.

