Kodagu rain: DC tells officials to remain alert

Close on the heels of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s directions to all the districts for monsoon preparedness for minimising damage to public and private properties and preventing loss of human lives, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja on Thursday convened a meeting in Madikeri and told the officials to be on alert for handling any crisis situation arising out of heavy rains in the coming days.

“Kodagu has been recording normal rains. In case of any excess rain, you have to be prepared to tackle the situation. The rain is better this year when compared to last year. There is a forecast of more rains in the coming days. So, the calamities, if any, need to be handled effectively,” he told the officials at the District Disaster Management Committee meeting.

He said the hobli-wise nodal officers have been appointed and these officers have to visit the hoblis once a week to collect the status.

The DC told the tahsildars and the EOs of the panchayats to hold meetings at their levels and share information on the steps taken besides the forecasts they receive for handling the situation. At the GP level too, meetings should be conducted for checking the preparedness.

In case of heavy rains, the BEOs must inform the DDPI who will take a call on declaring holiday for the schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, he said.

He also suggested taking up mock drills of the rescue and relief operations so that such exercises build confidence among the people and also raise awareness on the preparedness of the administration.

Mr Venkataraja said the rain havoc was noticed in the month of August in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Therefore, the July and August months are crucial, and the officials need to be on alert. The response system has to be active and the officials have to receive calls from the public. The information has to be shared with the public, he added.

Mr Venkataraja said the Revenue Minister is likely to visit the district this July in view of the monsoon and review the steps taken.

ZP CEO Varnith Negi and senior officials were present.

