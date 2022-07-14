Kodagu rain: 14 families shifted to relief camp from ‘unsafe’ zone

Three more families still remain at Tora village in Virajpet taluk despite knowing the risks of staying there amidst torrential rain and the threat of landslides

Even as Kodagu continues to be in the grip of monsoon fury, the local administration has managed to shift over a dozen families from the “unsafe” zone to the safe zone in Tora in Virajpet taluk which faced a landslide in 2019 that claimed 10 lives.

As many as 14 families consisting of 34 persons were persuaded to relocate to a nearby school that has been converted into a relief camp, following directions from the authorities in view of their safety since they were living close to the foothills of Tora and the area was facing the threat of landslides due to torrential rain.

While four families have shifted to their relatives’ place, three families are still put up in the village despite knowing the risks. The local administration led by Nodal Officer Srinivas said attempts were still on to shift those three families consisting of seven adults and three children to the relief camp.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has been forecast in Kodagu on Friday with the IMD declaring an orange alert till 8.30 a.m.

The task force constituted in each gram panchayat in Kodagu on Thursday cleared trees fallen on the roads and ensured smooth movement of traffic at several places in the district.

A landslip was reported on a stretch of Madikeri-Kutta Road on Thursday and the local personnel took nearly one hour to clear the debris and trees.

A house belonging to one Mahadevamma collapsed in Somwarpet Town Panchayat limits. The local panchayat personnel visited the house and spoke to the family.

After a landslip at Kundalpadi in Peraje, an LT electric pole was damaged and power supply to the area was disrupted. Steps have been taken for the restoration of supply through alternative lines.

Two electric poles fell near Galibeedu disrupting power supply.

Traffic on Madikeri-Somwarpet and Bhagamandala-Talacauvery roads was restored after the forest and local panchayat personnel rushed to the spots and made arrangements for clearing fallen trees.

A private school building at Madapura was damaged after a tree fell. Shanivarasanthe area witnessed downpour with gusty winds and this led to uprooting of trees, blocking traffic.

The places that recorded heavy rains include Bhagamandala (124.5 mm), Billamavathi (124.5 mm), Bengaru (124.5 mm), and Chowdlu (125 mm).