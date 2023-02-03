HamberMenu
Kodagu police recommends externment of 8 persons 

February 03, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodagu police has recommended to the district administration externment of 8 persons from the district ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

The 8 persons included rowdy sheeters and others, who are a threat to peace and law and order in the district.

Superintendent of Kodagu district police Ramarajan said the recommendation is a regular process that is in line with the Election Commission guidelines.

A decision on the issue will, however, be taken by the district administration, he said.

Protest

Meanwhile, Hindutva activists staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri on Thursday in protest against the notice issued to nominated member of the Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC) Kavan Kaverappa on the externment.

Mr. Kaverappa is also one of the accused involved in the case relating to hurling of eggs on the car of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kodagu in August last year.

