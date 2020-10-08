Kodagu police bid adieu to sniffer dog Rambo

It helped crack at least 500 cases

The Kodagu police on Thursday bid adieu to sniffer dog Rambo, a trusted friend who helped sniff out explosives and crack cases by following the scent left behind by criminals.

Rambo was buried with police honours, including gun salute, underlining the love and respect he commanded from the police for the services rendered for nearly seven years. Rambo, who would have celebrated his birthday on October 15, suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday on completion of a task at Suratkal. He was buried at Madikeri Police Grounds on Thursday.

It is reckoned that Rambo helped crack at least 500 cases over the years and used to be a regular detection dog at important events around the State, including the aero show. It was trained at the canine training centre at Adugodi, Bengaluru, for nine months.