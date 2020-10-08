Karnataka

Kodagu police bid adieu to sniffer dog Rambo

Sniffer dog Rambo was given a guard of honour during his funeral in Madikeri on Thursday.  

The Kodagu police on Thursday bid adieu to sniffer dog Rambo, a trusted friend who helped sniff out explosives and crack cases by following the scent left behind by criminals.

Rambo was buried with police honours, including gun salute, underlining the love and respect he commanded from the police for the services rendered for nearly seven years. Rambo, who would have celebrated his birthday on October 15, suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday on completion of a task at Suratkal. He was buried at Madikeri Police Grounds on Thursday.

It is reckoned that Rambo helped crack at least 500 cases over the years and used to be a regular detection dog at important events around the State, including the aero show. It was trained at the canine training centre at Adugodi, Bengaluru, for nine months.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:05:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kodagu-police-bid-adieu-to-sniffer-dog-rambo/article32807018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story