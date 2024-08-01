Kodagu: Over 500 staff to repair damage caused to electricity infrastructure

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has deployed over 500 staff in rain-hit Kodagu to restore power disruption caused by tree falls, landslides, and rain accompanied by stormy winds. The incessant rain in the coffee land damaged 2,454 electricity poles and 46 transformers.

The electricity distribution infrastructure saw major damage in the last ten days with heavy rains and gusty winds in Kodagu. Repair works had been taken on a war-footing.

The CESC authorities have appealed to the people for cooperation even as best efforts are being made to deal with the interruptions caused by rains.

The authorities with staff posted to Kodagu are on their toes to get the system restored at the earliest. Amidst the repair works, more electric poles are getting damaged with incessant rains lashing the district.

Despite the rains, the CESC staff are on the job to get the repairs completed soon, the officers said.

Because of rains, distribution lines of 1.72 km length had been damaged. Already, 2,150 damaged electric poles had been replaced with new ones, and all transformers had been repaired or replaced in the rain-hit areas. Around 100 poles are replaced every day. But, with rains accompanied by gusty winds continuing, 80-100 new poles are getting damaged, they said.

Out of 502 CESC staff in Kodagu, 231 are from Madikeri, and the rest have been outsourced from the contractors. The outsourced staff are working with the electrical contractors.

Complaints on power disruptions, electric pole damage, and other issues can be lodged with the toll-free number 9141038902, said the executive engineer of the CESC in Kodagu.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has suffered a loss in crores because of the damage caused to its infrastructure in Kodagu due to floods, landslides, and rain. The highest number of electric poles were damaged in Madikeri and Gonikoppal.

