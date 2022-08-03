Kodagu: Orange alert on Thursday, red alert on Friday

August 03, 2022 18:03 IST

Heavy rain has been forecast in Kodagu on Thursday and Friday as the IMD has issued alerts predicting heavy downpour for the next 48 hours.

Orange alert has been declared till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday followed by red alert till Friday morning.

The forecast says Kodagu may get extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5 mm with thunderstorms and lightning. The rainfall in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is described as an orange alert, forecasting very heavy rain.

Meanwhile, movement of heavy vehicles between Devarakoiy and Koynadu has been restricted with road stretches developing cracks following heavy downpour in the area.

Appachu Ranjan, MLA, and Deputy Commissioner B. C. Satish visited Kadamakallu village, near Subramanya, in Galibeedu Gram Panchayat limits to inspect the damage caused by the heavy rains. They were accompanied by taluk officials. The locals spoke about the rain and the trail of destruction.

Reports of tree falls due to strong winds were reported near Gonikoppal and the forest personnel cleared the fallen trees to facilitate movement of traffic to Mysuru on Tuesday night.