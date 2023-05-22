Kodagu: Monsoon preparedness gets focus

May 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

With only a few days left for the onset of monsoon, the district administration in Kodagu has directed the officials to ensure all precautionary measures are in place to handle any eventuality during the ensuing season.

It has asked the officials to gear up for tackling emergencies arising out of a possible landslide or flood and to be vigilant in disaster-prone areas keeping the men and material ready for any emergency relief works.

Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Monday told the officials from all departments about monsoon preparedness. “Take all necessary precautions from your side and handle the emergencies effectively,” he said, while presiding over the meeting convened to discuss the measures to be taken in the event of emergencies because of heavy rains.

He directed the officials to report to him immediately in case of any death of humans and cattle in rain-related incidents.

While asking the tahsildars to disburse relief to affected families, he told the agriculture officials to prepare a report in case of loss of agriculture and horticulture crops during the rains. The estimate of loss has to be prepared and submitted to him for action..

Mr Satish directed the officials from the municipalities and civic authorities to take immediate steps for clearing blocked drains and raja kaluves in the district for smooth flow of rainwater, preventing waterlogging.

He told the Forest Department authorities to prune precariously hanging tree branches and keep all the men and machinery ready for handling any crisis.

In the wake of rains, there are possibilities of transmission of vector-borne diseases and the health authorities must take precautionary steps in this regard. Dengue, malaria and chikungunya must be tackled before they spread in the community, the officials were told .

The PHCs and other health centres must act on the directions and ensure that spread of diseases is checked.

Dengue cases up

District Health Officer Satish Kumar said dengue cases are on the rise in Suntikoppa area and steps have been taken to contain the spread.

The CESC authorities were directed to ensure that they have a stock of electricity poles to replace the ones damaged due to heavy rains and windstorm.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Executive Engineer Anita Bai said the Corporation has already taken measures to attend to the complaints of power disruption during monsoon. As many as 75 personnel have been roped in for attending to repairs and pole replacement works.

The Deputy Commissioner also told the officials to give publicity about the helpline/control room numbers so that the public can seek the authorities’ help in the event of any incidents.

“If necessary, relief centres must be opened in affected areas for giving succour to the affected families in case of flooding or landslides. The priority has to be to shift the families to safer places from the affected zones.”