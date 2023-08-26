Kodagu: Minister promises permanent solution to human-elephant conflict

August 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

MYSURU

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre on Saturday promised a permanent solution to the human-elephant conflict in Kodagu and said he would seek experts’ opinion on the issue before steps are initiated.

Speaking after receiving grievances from tribal families at Jainihadlu village in Thithimathi forest area, in Kodagu, he said the government has decided to take permanent measures for bringing a solution to the conflict situation. In this connection, a five-km long rail barricade will be mounted in Thithimathi area, Mr. Khandre said.

In the last 15 days, three people have died in elephant attacks in Kodagu. The government will certainly take steps for addressing the human-elephant conflict in the district, the Minister promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khandre said Kodagu forests alone have 1,000 elephants and nearly 100 elephants are outside the forests. The elephants that have drifted will be sent back to their habitat, and steps will also be taken to put radio collars on those elephants, he stated.

Virajpet MLA and legal advisor to the Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna said the local people are facing a lot of problems due to human-elephant conflict. “We had requested the forest Minister to visit Kodagu in this regard and discuss solutions to the conflict situation. Responding to the appeal, the Minister has visited the district,” he said.

The MLA said the government and the minister have promised to find a solution to the conflict that has existed since the last two decades.

Zilla panchayat member Pankaja urged the Minister for providing safety to the tribal families in Thithimathi’s Jainihadlu. Over 150 families live in this elephant-infested area.

She sought permission for agriculture by those who have received title deeds for land under the Forest Rights Act. She also sought sinking of borewells in the land for which the title deeds had been issued.

The Minister said there is no problem for the title holders for doing agriculture in the allotted land.

Earlier, the Minister visited Nagarahole and spoke to the officials. He also visited Kaayimani near Kutta where he spoke to the locals, who demanded radio collaring of elephants. The locals claimed that nearly 60 elephants have ventured out of the forests and reside in the vicinity of Kaayimani and they need to be driven to the forests.

In reply, the Minister said around 30 elephants will be radio collared soon.

The Minister visited the family of Ayeesha (63), who died in an elephant attack, and consoled the grieving members. He distributed relief to the family.

He also visited the house of one Devappa of Parambu Paisari in Kattevadu, who also died in an elephant attack.

Additional Chief Secretary-Forest Javed Akthar, senior forest officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.