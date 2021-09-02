Kodagu: Kerala students to be put in institutional quarantine

If they test positive after seven days, they shall be sent to COVID-19 Care Centres

Students from Kerala studying in Kodagu will be placed under institutional quarantine and the arrangements in this regard have been made by the respective institutions amidst the hopes of early reopening of schools and colleges in the district.

The management of PU and degree colleges and schools have been asked to provide details about the students from Kerala who are pursuing their education in Kodagu.

Schools and colleges are yet to reopen in the district and the authorities are hoping that the physical classes will resume once the positivity rate falls below 2 per cent. In this regard, preparations are underway.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira said the COVID-19 SOPs have to be strictly complied with once the schools and colleges reopen. Therefore, the students from Kerala, regardless of being vaccinated and having the RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours, have to compulsorily undergo institutional quarantine for seven days.

“If they test positive after seven days of quarantine, they shall be sent to the COVID-19 Care Centres. Therefore, the institutions must make arrangements for placing the students from Kerala in quarantine,” he said, at a meeting of principals of schools and colleges at Madikeri on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines are a must once the schools and colleges commence.

The nodal officers must closely monitor the situation if they come across cluster cases. More attention should be given in areas from where more number of COVID-19 cases are being reported, she said, adding the gram panchayats must conduct the task force meetings once in two days and review the pandemic situation in their limits.