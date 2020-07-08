Kodagu issued red alert over forecast of heavy rain

A red alert has been issued across Kodagu for July 8 and 9, forecasting very heavy rains. Several hilly areas have been witnessing heavy rains for the past three days. Rainfall was expected to deepen with monsoon picking up pace in the coffee land.

The District Disaster Management Authority, Kodagu district administration, has issued a red alert across the region, asking people to be watchful.

In case of any rain-related emergencies and landslides, the public can seek assistance by calling the district control room on 08272-221077 or 8550001077 (Whatsapp number).

Meanwhile, traffic on Bhagamandala–Talacauvery Road, which was disrupted on July 7 after a mudslide, was restored on the same night. A team from the NDRF, with help of earth movers, cleared the mud from the road amidst rain to make way for the movement of vehicles.

The water-level at Triveni Sangam at Bhagamandala is steadily rising following heavy rains and the road connecting Napoklu from Bhagamandala was flooded. Bhagamandala had recorded 135 mm rain till 8 a.m. on July 7.