Kodagu is ready to tackle floods, DC tells CM

744.7 mm rain recorded in June and July this year

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Tuesday said the rain intensity so far this year in Kodagu was moderate when compared to the last three seasons. Kodagu has recorded 744.7 mm rain in June and so far in July this year. In the same period in 2018, the district had received 2,219.7 mm. In 2019 and 2020, 856.4 mm and 849 mm was recorded.

She was speaking during the video conference with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who discussed with the deputy commissioners of 12 districts that witnessed heavy rains recently the preparedness to tackle floods.

One person died and as many as 30 houses suffered damage during heavy rains reported on July 14 and 15 in Kodagu. Two houses were completely damaged.

She said 70 areas in Kodagu have been identified as “flood-prone” and the departments, including PWD, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have taken adequate precautionary measures to tackle the rain situation. NDRF, SDRF, Fire Services and the police are working as a team to handle rescue operations, she added.

As many as 85 relief centeres had been established for temporary housing of the rain-affected. “The district administration is fully prepared to counter the floods and landslides,” she said, during the video conference.