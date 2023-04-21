ADVERTISEMENT

Kodagu improves performance in II PU examinations, stands third in State

April 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kodagu has managed to improve its position in the second PU examinations. It stood third in the State, securing 90.55 per cent results. Last year, it was at sixth place in the State.

Compared to last year, the results have improved by 17.23 per cent, said Puttaraju, Deputy Director of the PU Department, Madikeri.

Out of 4,622 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 4,185 have cleared it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Arts stream, 779 students out of 985 passed the examination, securing 79.09 per cent results. In Commerce, 2,168 students cleared the exam out of 2,347 students, securing 92.37 per cent results.

In the Science stream, Kodagu secured 95.97 per cent results with 1,238 students passing the exam out of 1,290 students who appeared.

Akshata L stood first in Kodagu in Arts getting a score of 578. In Science, Niranjan K. of Kushalnagar stood first in Kodagu with a score of 591 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US