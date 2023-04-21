Kodagu improves performance in II PU examinations, stands third in State

April 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Kodagu has managed to improve its position in the second PU examinations. It stood third in the State, securing 90.55 per cent results. Last year, it was at sixth place in the State.

Compared to last year, the results have improved by 17.23 per cent, said Puttaraju, Deputy Director of the PU Department, Madikeri.

Out of 4,622 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 4,185 have cleared it.

In the Arts stream, 779 students out of 985 passed the examination, securing 79.09 per cent results. In Commerce, 2,168 students cleared the exam out of 2,347 students, securing 92.37 per cent results.

In the Science stream, Kodagu secured 95.97 per cent results with 1,238 students passing the exam out of 1,290 students who appeared.

Akshata L stood first in Kodagu in Arts getting a score of 578. In Science, Niranjan K. of Kushalnagar stood first in Kodagu with a score of 591 marks.