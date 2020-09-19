Kodagu: IMD sounds rain alerts

Heavy rains forecast till Tuesday; people asked to take precautions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and orange alerts in Kodagu with a warning of heavy rains over the next three days from Saturday.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds.

The red alert has been issued from Saturday till 8.30 a.m. on Monday, with a forecast of rain measuring 204.5 mm and above. Likewise, the orange alert has been issued from the morning of Tuesday till Wednesday, forecasting rain between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

The Kodagu district administration has urged the people to be watchful and take precautions. The district witnessed floods and landslides three years in a row and the Centre had recently sent its team to assess the flood damage in the district.

The State government had already been urged to release funds for the relief works, including the construction of houses for the flood victims.

Virajpet and Madikeri taluks have reported incessant rains, stepping up paddy planting in the areas. Out of a targeted area of 30,500 hectares of paddy cultivation, planting had been done in nearly 23,010 hectares, achieving 75.44 per cent target so far, said Joint Director of Agriculture Shabana M. Sheikh.

Paddy cultivation in rain-fed lands had also achieved progress with the widespread rain reported over the last few days. Planting in 4,700 hectares of rain-dependent land in Madikeri taluk had been done. As many as 6,980 hectares and 9,100 hectares in Somwarpet and Virajpet had been covered under paddy cultivation as on today.

Ms. Sheikh said adequate quantities of fertilizers had been stocked in the district and there is no shortage.